DSWD extends cash aid to ex-rebels, students in Zambo del Sur

Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Undersecretary for Inclusive-Sustainable Peace and Special Concern (ISP-SC) Alan Tanjusay, together with Zamboanga del Sur Governor Victor Yu, leads the distribution of cash aid to former rebels and educational assistance to students in Pagadian City on Sunday (April 21).

Through the DSWD’s Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation (AICS) program, some 163 former rebels received Php5,000 each while 2,500 students got Php6,000 each in educational aid.

The AICS payout was requested by the provincial government of Zamboanga del Sur, which coincided with the commemoration of the declaration of insurgency-free province three years ago.

Aside from Governor Yu, officials present during the payout were 1st Congressional District Representative Divine Grace Yu, 2nd District Representative Jeyzel Yu, municipal mayors, and provincial board members.

Also attending the event were Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation and Unity Secretary Carlito Galvez, Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Chief of Staff Romeo Brawner, Defense Undersecretary Angelito De Leon, regional directors of various government agencies as well as officers from the AFP and Philippine National Police (PNP).