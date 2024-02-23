DSWD extends cash aid to former violent extremists in Lanao del Norte

332 SHARES Share Tweet

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) has provided cash assistance on February 15 to three former violent extremists (FVes) in Lanao Del Norte who have returned to the fold of the law in order to lead normal lives.

“The provision of cash assistance is the contribution of the DSWD to the whole-of-nation approach to end armed conflict,” DSWD Undersecretary for Inclusive-Sustainable Peace and Special Concerns Alan Tanjusay said during the payout activity.

The former violent extremists received Php10,000 each from the DSWD under the Assistance to Individuals to Crisis Situations (AICS) program as part of its support to the implementation of the Enhanced Comprehensive Local Integration Program (E-CLIP), which is one of the lines of efforts under Executive Order No.70 (EO 70), series of 2018.

Usec. Tanjusay, along with Asst. Secretary Arnel Garcia and DSWD Field Office-10 (Northern Mindanao) Asst. Regional Director for Operations (ARDO) Ronald Ryan R. Cui, handed out the financial assistance.

Brigadier General Anthon Abrina and other officials from the 2nd Mechanized Infantry Brigade of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) joined DSWD officials during the Feb. 15 payout.

According to Usec. Tanjusay, the beneficiaries joined violent extremist movements due to poverty, as they were promised a better life.

“They decided to return to the mainstream community when they realized that their needs and the needs of their families could not be met by these groups, while the Philippine Government offers them hope of a better future,” the DSWD official said.

Usec Tanjusay reiterated that the DSWD implements programs and services for former rebels and former violent extremists under the E-CLIP to provide them access to government programs and services that will enable them to start anew, and address the root causes of insurgencies and armed conflicts.

The E-CLIP, as mandated by Administrative Order No. 10 (AO 10), series of 2018, provides a complete package of assistance to former rebels who have expressed their desire to abandon the armed struggle and become productive members of society, with the long-term goal of achieving inclusive and sustainable peace.

In 2020, Administrative Order No. 25 amended AO 10 to include former violent extremists as beneficiaries.