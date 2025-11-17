DSWD extends ECT assistance to typhoon-hit families in La Union

278 SHARES Share Tweet

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) provides emergency cash transfer (ECT) assistance to affected residents of Barangays San Agustin and Poro in San Fernando, La Union following the damage caused by Typhoon Uwan.

A total of 243 beneficiaries in San Agustin received Php 1.279 million worth of assistance, while 109 beneficiaries in Poro received Php 573,885. Alongside the cash aid, the DSWD continues to distribute family food packs (FFPs) to help meet the needs of affected households. The assistance aims to help families repair their homes and restore their livelihoods.

DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian visited the barangays to assess the situation of the affected families and ensure the provision of continuous aid. He was joined by DSWD Undersecretary Diana Rose Cajipe and Asst. Secretary Irene Dumlao of the Disaster Response and Management Group (DRMG), Special Assistant to the President (SAP) Anton Lagdameo, Department of Agriculture (DA) Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel, Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DSHUD) Secretary Jose Ramon Aliling, and La Union Gov. Mario Eduardo Ortega. (KI)

2,613 Pangasinan residents receive emergency cash aid from DSWD’s ECT program

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) on Monday (November 17) disbursed a total of Php13.757 million in emergency cash transfer (ECT) for the 2,613 residents of Binmaley, Pangasinan whose houses were partially damaged by storm surges caused by Super Typhoon Uwan.

The 2,613 ECT beneficiaries from Barangays Poblacion and Sabangan in the municipality of Binmaley each received Php5,265 on top of the family food packs (FFPs) distributed by the DSWD’s Field Office 1 – Ilocos Region.

DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian was in Pangasinan to supervise the ECT distribution and talked to several beneficiaries to ask them of their other needs that the Field Office – 1 can provide.

During the visit, Secretary Gatchalian conducted a situation briefing at the Narciso Ramos Conference Hall to assess the extent of the damage and identify the necessary government actions to expedite recovery efforts in the province. Among the attendees were Pangasinan Governor Ramon Guico III and local chief executives (LCEs) of the province.

The DSWD chief was accompanied by Department of Agriculture (DA) Secretary Francis Tiu Laurel, Department of Human Settlement and Urban Development (DHSUD) Secretary Engr. Jose Ramon Aliling and DSWD officials led by Undersecretary Diana Rose Cajipe of the Disaster Response Management Group (DRMG).

From Pangasinan, Secretary Gatchalian proceeded to San Fernando City in La Union where he checked on the status of the DSWD Field Office-1’s relief operations.

DRMG Asst. Secretary Irene Dumlao, who is also DSWD spokesperson, said the ECT serves as an early form of relief alongside the distribution of FFPs, ready-to-eat food (RTEF) packs, and non-food items (NFIs) to help affected families in rebuilding their lives.

“Ang emergency cash transfer ay paunang lunas lamang po para matulungan ang ating mga kababayan na makapagpatayo muli ng kanilang mga nasirang tahanan dahil sa storm surges, o di kaya ay makapagsimulang muli,” Asst. Secretary Dumlao said in a media interview in San Fernando City in La Union.

“May iba pa pong assistance na darating mula sa iba pang ahensya ng pamahalaan para masiguro na talagang makakabangon ang ating mga kababayan mula sa nagdaang bagyo,” the DSWD spokesperson added.

Asst. Secretary Dumlao said the DSWD is continuously monitoring communities, particularly in coastal areas where the typhoon’s impact was most severe.

“Patuloy pong nagsasagawa ng monitoring ang DSWD sa tulong ng ating mga regional offices para matukoy kung may mga munisipalidad pa na talagang nangangailangan ng emergency cash transfers. Inuuna lang din natin itong mga nasa coastal areas ng bansa, pero makakaasa po ang ating mga benepisyaryo na bukas po ang pinto ng ating mga regional offices para mag-apply ng ECT,” the DSWD spokesperson said.

“We are making sure na itong mga nawalan ng tirahan ay maging prayoridad para sa ating assistance. Alinsunod po ito sa kautusan ng ating Pangulong Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. na gawing mapanatag ang kalooban ng ating mga kababayan,” Asst. Secretary Dumlao said.