DSWD extends immediate aid to families affected by wastewater spill in Negros Oriental

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) immediately provided relief assistance to residents affected by the recent chemical spill from a distillery wastewater lagoon in Bais City, Negros Oriental that collapsed on Sunday morning (October 26).

“Agad nating pinaabot ang tulong sa mga pamilyang naapektuhan ng insidente. Hindi lamang ito usaping pangkalikasan, kundi usapin din ng kabuhayan at kaligtasan ng ating mga kababayan,” Asst. Secretary Irene Dumlao of the DSWD’s Disaster Response Management Group (DRMG) said on Wednesday (October 29).

As of press time, the DSWD has released a total of 6,594 family food packs (FFPs) to affected families, while maintaining Php2.2 billion worth of stockpiles and Php204.8 million in standby funds to support ongoing and future relief operations.

According to the Environment Management Bureau–Negros Island Region (EMB-NIR), the spill occurred after the wall of the 20-hectare wastewater lagoon collapsed, reportedly due to earthquake-induced cracks and further worsened by the heavy rains.

Asst. Secretary Dumlao, who is also the DSWD spokesperson, said the Department continues to work closely with the concerned local government units (LGUs) to ensure that affected families receive all the necessary assistance.

“Habang nagsasagawa ng paglilinis at imbestigasyon ang mga kinauukulan, patuloy din ang ating pagtutok sa kalagayan ng mga pamilyang maaaring naapektuhan ng polusyon sa tubig o pagkawala ng kabuhayan,” the DSWD spokesperson pointed out.

Asst. Secretary Dumlso also assured residents that relief goods and non-food items remain sufficient in its major warehouses and in its Field Offices should the affected LGUs request for augmentation support.

“Handa ang DSWD na magbigay ng karagdagang tulong anumang oras. Nakikipag-ugnayan tayo sa mga lokal na pamahalaan para matiyak na walang pamilyang maiiwan, alinsunod sa utos ni Pangulong Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. at ni Secretary Rex Gatchalian,” Asst. Secretary Dumlao said. (YADP)