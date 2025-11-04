DSWD extends initial Php1.9M worth of relief aid to Typhoon ‘Tino’-hit families in 3 regions

416 SHARES Share Tweet

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) has extended over Php1.9 million worth of relief assistance to families affected by the effects of Typhoon ‘Tino.’

Asst. Secretary Irene Dumlao of the DSWD’s Disaster Response and Management Group (DRMG) said the humanitarian assistance of food and non-food items (FNFIs) were distributed in the Tino-hit regions of Bicol, Central Visayas, and CARAGA.

“Nung isang araw pa natin mino-monitor itong sitwasyon and nakipag-coordinate na rin po ang ating mga field offices sa kanilang mga local counterparts at inassure na naka-ready po tayo to augment their resources. Kung kakailanganin nga ng karagdagang tulong ay madali pong ma-access itong ating mga food packs and non-food items sapagkat nakalagay nga po ang mga ito sa mga lugar na posibleng madadaanan ni Bagyong Tino,” Asst. Secretary Dumlao, who is also the DSWD spokesperson, said in an interview on Tuesday (November 4).

The amount of assistance provided by the DSWD is expected to increase as concerned Field Offices (FOs) are still conducting situational analysis in their respective areas of responsibility (AORs).

Asst. Secretary Dumlao assured the public that the DSWD has not yet experienced any challenges in its disaster response operations, citing the prepositioning of relief goods under the Buong Bansa Handa (BBH) program as one of the contributing factors for the immediate deployment of assistance.

“Isa nga po na kahandaaan na isinasagawa ng ating Departamento yung pagtitiyak na mayroong sapat na naka-prepositioned goods sa iba’t ibang mga lugar sa ating bansa, kasama na po yung mga geographically isolated and disadvantaged areas (GIDA),” Asst. Secretary Dumlao pointed out.

“Gayundin po, natitiyak natin na na-momonitor natin yun pong ating mga goods. Alam po natin kung fit for consumption ito, at sapat nga po yung bilang ng mga food and non-food items na naka-prepositioned po sa ating mga warehouses,” the DSWD spokesperson added.

The BBH employs two parallel supply chain mechanisms for disaster preparedness and response.

The first supply chain features a national and local government-driven supply chain that aims to increase the production capacities and processes of the Luzon Disaster Resource Center (LDRC) in Pasay City, the Visayas Disaster Resource Center (VDRC) in Mandaue City, and the warehouse and storage facilities across all DSWD Field Offices.

The second supply chain, on the other hand, is through framework agreements of the DSWD FOs with established large and small groceries, supermarkets, manufacturers, and distributors to leverage on their technical expertise and resources to create a private sector-driven supply chain.

“Itong paghahanda na isinasagawa natin ay alinsunod, of course, doon sa kautusan ni Pangulong Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. na tiyakin po natin yung kapanatagan ng kalooban ng ating mga kababayan na naapektuhan ng iba’t ibang mga kalamidad,” Asst. Secretary Dumlao said.

Aside from the FNFIs, the Department also deployed its mobile kitchen to provide hot meals to locally stranded individuals (LSIs) in Matnog Port in Sorsogon province.

As of press time, some 53,570 families or 175,531 individuals are currently taking temporary shelter in 2,156 evacuation centers in the regions of MIMAROPA, Western Visayas, Negros Island Region (NIR), Central Visayas, Eastern Visayas, and CARAGA.

Meanwhile, some 20,565 affected families or 65,751 persons are temporarily staying with their relatives or friends.

“Again, paalala po sa ating mga kababayan, makinig po tayo sa mga abiso ng ating mga lokal na pamahalaan. Makipag-coordinate po tayo sa kanila para sa maayos na pamamahagi ng tulong. At yun pong pagsasagawa ng pre-emptive evacuation, yung paglikas po mula sa ating mga tahanan ay gawin po natin dahil ito ay pamamaraan upang mapangalagaan, ma-protektahan tayo, at ilayo mula sa kahit anong uri ng kapahamakan,” Asst. Secretary Dumlao said. (AKDL)

DSWD calls for volunteers to boost food pack production for Typhoon Tino-affected families

The Department of Social Welfare and Development’s (DSWD) National Resource and Logistics Management Bureau (NRLMB) is calling for additional volunteers to support the ongoing production of family food packs (FFPs) at the Luzon Disaster Resource Center (LDRC) in Pasay City to ensure the continuous relief efforts in communities affected by Severe Tropical Storm (STS) Tino.

“Every helping hand contributes to saving lives and restoring dignity to disaster-stricken families. Volunteers contribute to DSWD’s ‘Buong Bansa Handa’ objective of ensuring the readiness of the Department, especially in the provision of relief assistance in times of crisis.

Through collective effort and compassion, the DSWD continues to uphold its mission of ensuring that every Filipino in crisis is protected, supported, and served,” Asst. Secretary Irene Dumlao of the DSWD’s Disaster Response Management Group (DRMG) said on Tuesday (Nov. 04).

Volunteers are welcome and accepted daily, Monday to Sunday, from 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM, with two designated shifts scheduled from 8:00 AM to 12:00 NN and 1:00 PM to 5:00 PM.

Asst. Secretary Dumlao, who is also the DSWD spokesperson, pointed out that efficient FFP production is prioritized by the LDRC to ensure the immediate distribution of relief goods to affected families, particularly in areas already bearing the impact of the storm.

The DSWD spokesperson highlighted the importance of readiness and bayanihan in disaster response, in line with the directive of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. that all Filipinos in need of aid are immediately responded to, especially in times of calamities.

“Sa panahon ng bagyo, ang lahat ng sektor ay kailangan magtulungan para sa sama-samang pagkilos—iyan ang nagpapalakas sa ating disaster response at nagliligtas ng buhay. Ang bilin nga ng ating Pangulo, walang maiiwan, lahat bibigyan ng tulong,” Asst. Secretary Dumlao said.

All interested volunteers may proceed directly to the LDRC at Chapel Road, Barangay 195, Pasay City, near the Airport Police and Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP).

Inquiries may be directed to Ms. Ma. Shara Lee or Ms. Christine Sacramento through 0993-495-5458 or 0969-179-5117, or via email at [email protected]. Registration may also be accomplished online through: https://forms.gle/MV7c6294ZNMrcxgP6. (KI)

DSWD assists families who sought shelter in drainage canal amid Typhoon Tino

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), through its Field Office Caraga, has extended immediate assistance to seven families, including a three-month-old infant, who sought temporary shelter in a drainage canal in the Dinagat Islands amid the onslaught of Severe Tropical Storm (STS) Tino.

“Nakausap na po natin ang mga pamilya na piniling manatili sa drainage canal na ngayon ay nasa kani-kanilang tahanan na. Walang naitalang nasira o na-damage sa kanilang mga bahay. Binigyan din ng DSWD ang bawat pamilya ng family food packs (FFPs) bilang paunang tulong,” Asst. Secretary Irene Dumlao of the DSWD’s Disaster Response Management Group (DRMG) said on Tuesday (November 4).

Asst. Secretary Dumlao, who is also the DSWD spokesperson, said the Department personnel were immediately dispatched to Purok 3, Gomez to assess the situation and ensure the safety of the typhoon-affected families.

According to the report from DSWD Field Office Caraga Regional Director Mari-Flor Dollaga-Libang, the families initially refused to transfer to the evacuation center despite being advised by barangay officials. The concerned families said they felt safer staying near their homes.

“Pinuntahan na rin sila ng barangay officials at ng kapitan nila. Pero ang sinasabi nila, mas kampante silang manatili malapit sa kanilang mga bahay kaya ayaw na nilang lumipat sa evacuation center. Ganito rin daw ang ginawa nila noong bagyong Odette at ligtas naman sila noon,” the DSWD spokesperson said quoting the report from FO Caraga.

Asst. Secretary Dumlao reiterated that the Department respects the decision of families during disasters but continues to advocate for early and safe evacuation.

“We understand that people often make decisions based on past experiences. However, the DSWD continues to remind everyone that evacuation centers are designed to provide safer shelter during strong typhoons. At hindi rin natin malalaman kung gaano kalakas ang paparating na bagyo at ano ang epekto na dala nito,” Asst. Secretary Dumlao pointed out.

The DSWD spokesperson added that the welfare of children and vulnerable family members remains the Department’s utmost priority.

“We are thankful that these families are now safe and back in their homes. Through our Field Offices and coordination with local government units, we make sure that no one is left behind, especially during emergencies. Yan ang utos ng ating Pangulo, President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. at Secretary Rex Gatchalian,” the DSWD spokesperson said. (YADP)