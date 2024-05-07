DSWD extends livelihood grants to 16 ex-rebels in Davao del Sur

305 SHARES Share Tweet

Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Undersecretary for Inclusive-Sustainable Peace and Special Concerns Alan Tanjusay, assisted by DSWD Field Office-11 (Davao Region) Regional Director Atty. Vanessa Goc-ong , leads on Monday (May 6) the distribution of Php20,000 Livelihood Settlement Grants (LSG) to each of the 16 former rebels from Digos City, Davao del Sur through the agency’s Sustainable Livelihood Program (SLP).

The distribution of livelihood grants is part of the DSWD’s task in the implementation of Executive Order (E.O) No. 70, series of 2018, which institutionalized a whole-of-nation approach in addressing local armed conflict.

Also present during the distribution was Marc Douglas IV C. Cagas, the Special Assistant to the Provincial Governor of Davao del Sur, who expressed the province’s appreciation to DSWD for its commitment in promoting peace and fostering local development.