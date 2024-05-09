DSWD extends livelihood grants to Davao de Oro ex-rebels

249 SHARES Share Tweet

Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Undersecretary for Inclusive-Sustainable Peace and Special Concerns Alan Tanjusay, joined by Davao de Oro Governor Dorothy P. Montejo-Gonzaga, hands over the livelihood assistance to one of the former rebels. Usec. Tanjusay also met with the beneficiaries after the distribution of livelihood grants.

Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Undersecretary for Inclusive-Sustainable Peace and Special Concerns (ISPSC) Alan Tanjusay on Tuesday (May 7) led the distribution of Php20,000 Livelihood Settlement Grants (LSG) to each of the 19 former rebels from Nabunturan town in Davao de Oro province through the agency’s Sustainable Livelihood Program (SLP).

Aside from the livelihood grants, the former rebels (FRs) also received cash assistance worth Php3,000 through the DSWD’s Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation (AICS).

Undersecretary Tanjusay encouraged the LSG recipients to make the most of the support that they received to improve their lives and give back to their communities.

“Gamitin ninyo ng tama at maayos ang tulong ng ating mga kababayan upang mapalago ang inyong kabuhayan. Tulungan ninyo ang inyong mga sarili, ang ating gobyerno at ang lokal na pamahalaan,” Usec. Tanjusay told the beneficiaries.

Usec. Tanjusay also cited in his message the role of the local government units (LGUs), particularly the local chief executives, in the success of the country’s peace efforts.

The DSWD official was joined by Governor Dorothy P. Montejo-Gonzaga during the payout.

Earlier on May 6, Usec. Tanjusay also led the distribution of Php20,000 LSG each to 16 former rebels from Digos City, Davao del Sur.

The distribution of livelihood grants and cash aid is part of the DSWD’s task in implementing Executive Order (E.O) No. 70, series of 2018, which institutionalized a whole-of-nation approach in addressing local armed conflict.