DSWD extends over Php13-M worth of aid to Davao LGUs affected by shear line

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), through its Field Office-11 (Davao Region), has extended over P13 million worth of humanitarian aid to local government units (LGUs) in Davao Region that are currently experiencing inclement weather from the effects of a shear line.

In her report to DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian, Davao Regional Director Atty. Vanessa B. Goc-ong said that as of Friday (January 19), DSWD Field Office-11 has delivered 21, 203 family food packs (FFPs) to the provinces of Davao Del Norte, Davao de Oro, and Davao Oriental.

Director Goc-ong also reported that the Davao Field Office has already plotted the preferred distribution points of local chief executives to speed up the distribution of assistance while avoiding duplication.

“We will ensure that all requests from all affected LGUs will be fulfilled,” Director Goc-ong assured the DSWD Secretary.

All Provincial Quick Response Teams and Municipal Action Teams in the affected areas have been activated to ensure the efficient and fast delivery of assistance to the affected citizens, according to Director Goc-Ong.

Currently, some 3,664 families or 11, 797 individuals are staying in 60 evacuation centers across Davao Region.

“The Field Office also has over Php69 million worth of standby and stockpile funds ready for augmentation to localities if the need arises,” the Davao regional director said.

An augmentation supply of 54,880 family food packs coming from the Visayas Regional Resource Center (VRRC) are expected to reach Davao Region on Saturday.