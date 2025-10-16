DSWD extends over Php65M in aid to quake-hit families in Davao, Caraga regions

360 SHARES Share Tweet

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) has provided over Php65 million worth of humanitarian assistance to families and individuals affected by the twin earthquakes that struck Manay, Davao Oriental last October 10.

“Habang ang DSWD Luzon Disaster Resource Center (LDRC) ay nagre-replenish ng stockpiles, tuloy-tuloy din ang pamamahagi ng tulong sa mga kababayan natin na tinamaan ng lindol sa bahagi ng Mindanao. Umabot na po ang tulong sa higit Php 63 million para sa Davao Region at higit Php1.7 million naman sa mga naapektuhan sa Caraga, specifically sa mga probinsya ng Agusan del Sur at Surigao del Sur,” Asst. Secretary Irene Dumlao of the DSWD’s Disaster Response Management Group (DRMG) said on Thursday (October 16).

Asst. Secretary Dumlao, who is also the DSWD’s spokesperson, said the province of Davao Oriental received the biggest amount of food and non-food items (FNFIs) amounting to over Php 58 million followed by Davao de Oro with Php3 million, and Davao del Norte with Php1.6 million worth of relief assistance.

Also included in the amount of aid were the 75,286 boxes of family food packs (FFPs) distributed to displaced families in Davao Region and Caraga.

Aside from the DSWD, private partners also extended help to the displaced locals in the form of water filtration systems.

On October 15, the Clean Water International Philippines (CWIP), a partner of DSWD Field Office 11-Davao Region, installed their Living Water Treatment System (LWTS) in Brgy. Holy Cross in Manay, Davao Oriental to support the need for potable water of internally displaced persons (IDPs) in the area.

A water filtration system was also installed by the Philippine Army in the municipality of Tarragona, Davao Oriental.

“Nagpapasalamat po kami sa ating mga partners. Dahil po sa ating patuloy na pagbabayanihan, nasisigurado po natin na lahat ng mga apektadong mamamayan ay naabutan ng sapat at agarang tulong lalo na sa mga panahon ng pagsubok,” Asst. Secretary Dumlao said. (AKDL).