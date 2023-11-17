DSWD extends P5.4M worth of aid for repatriates from Israel

277 SHARES Share Tweet

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) continues to assist Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) and other Overseas Filipinos (OFs) who have been repatriated to the country amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Hamas militant group.

Since the start of repatriation on October 18 until November 14 when the 14th batch of repatriates arrived in the Philippines, the DSWD has already assisted some 272 OFWs and OFs.

“The Department has released some P5.4 million worth of assistance to these repatriates which include cash and food aid,” DSWD Assistant Secretary for Strategic Communications Romel Lopez said.

These repatriates came from Israel, Lebanon, West Bank, and Palestine.

“Each repatriate was given P10,000 cash aid and another P10,000 food assistance through the Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation or AICS,” Asst. Sec. Lopez, who is also DSWD spokesperson, said.

The DSWD works jointly with other government agencies for a whole-of-government approach in assisting the repatriates during these difficult times.