DSWD extends Php 3.2 M worth of aid to flood-affected families in SOCCSKSARGEN

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), through its Field Office XII, distributes family food packs (FFPs) and other relief items to the flood-affected families in the SOCCSKSARGEN region.

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) reported on Monday (June 26) that it has augmented more than Php3.2 million worth of relief aid to families and individuals affected by flooding in the SOCCSKSARGEN region due to heavy rains brought by the Inter Tropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) affecting Mindanao since June 21.

The DSWD assistance, consisting of food and non-food items, was sent as resource augmentation to concerned local government units (LGUs) in the provinces of Cotabato and Sarangani.

DSWD Field Office (FO) XII is continuously conducting actual validation and monitoring of affected families and profiling of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) inside the evacuation centers.

Based on the recent report, a total of 19,124 families or 92,319 persons from the municipalities of Kabacan, Pikit, and Glan have been affected by the weather disturbance.

As of press time, some 251 families or 612 persons are staying temporarily in the evacuation center in the municipality of Glan, Sarangani province.

DSWD spokesperson, Assistant Secretary Romel Lopez, said the Department is continuously delivering family food packs (FFPs) and other relief items to the flood-affected areas.

“The DSWD will continue to coordinate with concerned LGUs to determine other services needed by their constituents to recover from the effects of the flooding,” the DSWD official said.

To date, the Field Office XII has a stockpile of 32,313 FFPs amounting to P22.1 million that can be provided as resource augmentation to affected LGUs.