DSWD extends Php4.5M in livelihood aid to conflict-affected communities in Ilocos Sur

332 SHARES Share Tweet

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) provided a total of Php4.5 million in sustainable livelihood grants to conflict-affected communities in Ilocos Sur province on Friday (May 31).

DSWD Undersecretary for Inclusive-Sustainable Peace and Special Concerns Alan Tanjusay, assisted by Ilocos Sur Governor Jeremias Singson, led the ceremonial awarding of seed capital fund to 15 Sustainable Livelihood Program Associations (SLPAs) in Vigan City, Ilocos Sur.

“Tailored to the skills of the members and the feasibility of their projects, this livelihood assistance is being extended to eligible beneficiaries in conflict-vulnerable areas (CVAs) enabling them to establish collaborative enterprise in their chosen area of operations,” Undersecretary Tanjusay said in his message.

The SLPAs with a total of 403 members were from the seven Ilocos Sur municipalities including Burgos, Galimuyod, Narvacan, Salcedo, Santiago, Sta. Maria, and Sta Lucia.

Usec. Tanjusay urged the beneficiaries to responsibly manage and sustain the grants given to them by the government.

“The livelihood assistance we are providing came from the hard work and sacrifices of our fellow Filipinos. This is the commitment of the government, the provincial government, and the DSWD to you, the beneficiaries,” Usec. Tanjusay told the recipients.

Since 2021, some 27 SLPAs have been formed in the Ilocos Sur with livestock projects such as hog fattening and chicken layering, as well as, retailing of agricultural supply, general merchandise and rice.

“It symbolizes the government’s faith in you, and therefore, it requires your corresponding dedication. Take care of and grow the resources. Give your best effort, and use all your strength and intelligence to ensure that your businesses thrive and flourish,” Usec. Tanjusay said.

Among those present in the turnover activity were Sangguniang Panlalawigan Member Francis Arturo Ranches III, Philippine Army 1LT Mark Bedico, and the Local Social Welfare Officers of the concerned municipalities.

The activity was spearheaded by the DSWD Field Office-1 (Ilocos Region) SLP Regional Program Management Office in partnership with the Provincial Task Force to End Local Communist and Armed Conflict (RTF-ELCAC), specifically the cluster on poverty reduction, livelihood and employment; local government units (LGUs); and the Provincial Social Welfare and Development Office (PSWDO) of Ilocos Sur.

This initiative is part of Executive Order No. 70, series of 2018, which institutionalized the whole-of-nation approach in attaining inclusive and sustainable peace.