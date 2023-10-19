DSWD facilitates turnover of BOC-donated fuel to Oriental Mindoro

249 SHARES Share Tweet

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), through its National Resource Operations Center (NROC) and Field Office MIMAROPA, facilitates on Thursday (October 19) the turnover of 1,722 liters of diesel fuel donated by the Bureau of Customs (BOC) to the Provincial Government of Oriental Mindoro.

Receiving the BOC-donated fuel is Oriental Mindoro Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Officer Vincent Gahol.

The fuel will be distributed to 900 target fisherfolk whose sources of livelihood were affected by the recent oil spill in the province.