DSWD Field Office-3 SLPA partners with Go Negosyo to promote MSMEs in Bulacan

The Sustainable Livelihood Program Association (SLPA) of the Department of Social Welfare and Development’s (DSWD) Field Office 3 – Central Luzon and the Go Negosyo team have successfully launched the “3M (Mentorship, Money, Market) on Wheels” program in Malolos, Bulacan on October 31.

“With the initiative of Go Negosyo, which is one of our non-government organization partners, maraming benepisyaryo ng DSWD sa probinsya ng Bulacan ang nabigyan ng panibagong kaalaman kung paano magkaroon ng panibagong pagkakakitaan, at paano ito patatakbuhin ng tama,” DSWD spokesperson Asst. Secretary Irene Dumlao said on Monday (November 3).

Twenty-six members of the Matiyaga Cluster of the Bulacan-based SLPA shared their experiences and skills in maximizing the benefits of the DSWD’s Sustainable Livelihood Program (SLP). The members presented business challenges to the beneficiaries and demonstrated effective solutions.

The 3M on Wheels program, one of Go Negosyo‘s flagship initiatives, serves as a mobile mentoring platform that connects successful entrepreneurs with aspiring business owners nationwide.

Under the Go Negosyo’s 3M on Wheels program, residents of Bulacan received mentorship to bridge gaps in their entrepreneurial journeys.

Asst. Secretary Dumlao emphasized that the organization’s goals align with the DSWD’s mission to uplift Filipinos out of poverty and ensure they achieve sustainable livelihoods.

“We cannot just keep on providing financial assistance to the poor Filipino families if they do not know where and how to grow it. In order to truly help them, they need to learn how to sustain their daily lives, and that is the goal of the sustainable livelihood program of DSWD. Dapat marunong po magpalago ng pera sa tamang paraan ang ating mga benepisyaryo,” the DSWD spokesperson said.

The ’Go Negosyo’ continues to coordinate with the DSWD-SLP National Program Management Office (NPMO) in implementing projects across various regions of the country to nurture more Filipino entrepreneurs.

The program offers access to financial assistance and market opportunities aligned with the SLP. The organization has mentored 2,372 aspiring entrepreneurs nationwide.

The SLP, one of DSWD’s major programs, aims to promote inclusive growth, reduce poverty, and focus on capacity-building and enterprise development.

Through ongoing partnerships with organizations such as Go Negosyo, the DSWD reaffirms its commitment to empowering every Filipino family in order to achieve self-sufficiency, resilience, and long-term economic stability. (KB)