DSWD Field Office IX distributes FFPs, sleeping kits to fire victims in Zambo City

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Regional Office 9 has assisted families affected by the fire incident that occurred evening of Saturday (July 8) in Asinan located in Barangay Kasanyangan, Zamboanga City.

In his report to DSWD Rex Gatchalian, Regional Director Riduan Hadjimuddin said that as of 4 pm Sunday (July 9), personnel of Field Office IX’s Disaster Response and Management Division (DRMD) have initially profiled a total of 247 families with 914 individuals.

“We will update you as to the total number of affected families as soon as CSWDO (City Social Work and Development Office) and our staff are done with the profiling,” Director Riduan told the DSWD chief.

Dir Riduan said that even with the partial list, Regional Office 9 already released to the Zamboanga City local government, through the CSWDO, a total of 350 family food packs (FFPs), 350 sleeping kits, and 350 family kits amounting to Php828,271.50.

The fire victims are currently temporary sheltered at the Kasanyangan Barangay Hall.

Dir. Riduan said he was able to talk to JR Natividad, the executive assistant of Zamboanga City Mayor John Dalipe, who promised to submit their request for assistance tomorrow (July 10).

“We will attend to the needs of the fire victims today. But right now we have already prepared our augmentation at the DSWD Warehouse,” Dir. Riduan said.

The fire, which broke out shortly after 8 p.m. Saturday started at a boarding house of one Jane Jalil during a wedding ceremony, Col. Alexander Lorenzo, Zamboanga City Police director, said Sunday.

The lone fatality, 32-year-old Bennajar Anding, was taken to the hospital after he was electrocuted but was declared dead on arrival by the attending physician, according to the report of the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP).

The fire lasted more than four hours and razed 300 houses in the closely-built community.