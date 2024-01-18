DSWD Field Office SOCCSKSARGEN extends emergency cash aid to quake-hit families in Sarangani province

388 SHARES Share Tweet

Personnel of the Department of Social Welfare and Development Field Office-12 (SOCCSKSARGEN), led by Regional Director Loreto Cabaya, conduct simultaneous payout activities on Thursday (January 18) for the Emergency Cash Transfer (ECT) to families from the towns of Alabel, Malapatan, and Glan in Sarangani who were affected by the 6.8 magnitude earthquake that hit the province in November 2023.

Families whose houses were totally damaged are given Php27,180 each while those with partially damaged homes are given Php13,590. More than 5,000 families from the three towns will benefit from the ECT. They can use the amount to help them reconstruct or repair their destroyed houses.

The ECT payout is a collaboration between the DSWD Field Office and local officials led by Sarangani Governor Rogelio Pacquiao, Alabel Mayor Vic Paul M. Salarda, Malapatan Mayor Salway D. Sumbo Jr., and Glan Mayor Victor James B. Yap Sr.

Joining the payout activities are Sarangani Provincial Social Welfare and Development Officer-in- Charge Lizette Lopez, Alabel Municipal Administrator Lilibeth Salarda, and Malapatan Municipal Social Welfare and Development Officer Lina Sotomil.