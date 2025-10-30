DSWD FO-6 meets with stakeholders to further strengthen Expanded Solo Parents Welfare Act

360 SHARES Share Tweet

To further strengthen support for solo parents, the Department of Social Welfare and Development’s (DSWD) Field Office 6- Western Visayas engaged various stakeholders and advocates in a four-day National Consultation and Dialogue on the Implementation of the Expanded Solo Parents Welfare Act in Iloilo City from October 27-30.

As the lead agency in the implementation of Republic Act No. 11861 or the Expanded Solo Parents Welfare Act, the DSWD is tasked with ensuring that all local government units (LGUs) are fully capacitated in delivering the law’s provisions. This includes providing accurate information, offering appropriate interventions, and facilitating linkages with other government agencies to help uplift the lives of solo parents and their children.

Director Alfrey Gulla of the DSWD’s Central Office Protective Services Bureau (PSB) emphasized the importance of sustained assistance for solo parents.

“They are the ones who support their families alone, so I think they need more help. The Department must continue to push for the full implementation of the Act,” said Director Gulla, who spoke at the DSWD Field Office 6-organized activity.

The Expanded Solo Parents Welfare Act strengthens and broadens the existing law by ensuring a comprehensive package of social protection services for solo parents.

The DSWD seeks to institutionalize mechanisms that promote the protection, empowerment, and inclusion of solo parents nationwide.

As part of the consultation, participants from different regions conducted a learning visit and benchmarking activity in the Municipality of Pavia.

The visit aimed to share the best practices of the town, which include proposals for scholarships for the youth of solo parents, the establishment of Solo Parent Offices and help desks in every barangay, and the provision of access to various benefits and assistance programs.

DSWD Western Visayas Asst. Regional Director for Operations (ARDO) Katherine Joy Lamprea reminded the participants of the importance of collaboration and shared understanding in implementing the law effectively.

“Let us use this gathering to deepen our understanding, harmonize our efforts, and reinforce our commitment to deliver responsive services,” ARDO Lamprea said.

The learning visit in Pavia was made possible through the leadership of Solo Parent President Roselle L. Jardenil, with the support of Mayor Luigi Gorriceta.

As the lead agency for the welfare, protection, and empowerment of Filipinos — particularly the poor, vulnerable, and marginalized sectors — the DSWD remains steadfast in its commitment to uplift the lives of solo parents and ensure that no one is left behind in the pursuit of inclusive social development as always emphasized by President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.

On October 23, the DSWD soft launched its new Solo Parent ID System with various solo parents and stakeholders from partner-LGUs personally trying out the online platform.

The new system is an DSWD-led initiative that seeks to simplify the application, verification, and issuance of solo parent IDs in line with the Expanded Solo Parents Welfare Act. (KI)