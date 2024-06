249 SHARES Share Tweet

In anticipation of the onset of La Niña, personnel of the Department of Social Welfare and Development’s (DSWD) Field Office-8 (Eastern Visayas) unload on Tuesday (June 18) some 50,000 boxes of family food packs (FFPs) that will serve as resource augmentation to local government units (LGUs) whose constituents could be affected by the rainy season.

The DSWD Eastern Visayas regional office has stockpiled 100,000 boxes of FFPs that can be prepositioned to various areas around the region.