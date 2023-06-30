DSWD FO V continues to beef up supply of FFPs for Mayon-affected families

360 SHARES Share Tweet

The DSWD Bicol Regional Office on Thursday (June 29) delivered a total of 6,000 family food packs (FFPs) to the warehouse in Matnog town in Sorsogon province as part of the Field Office V’s prepositioning of relief goods. Boxes of FFPs were also delivered Friday to Mayon-affected families in the Camalig evacuation centers.

On Friday (June 30), FO V personnel will deliver the second wave of FFPs to Malilipot town and the cities of Tabaco, Ligao and Daraga.

Bicol region personnel are also busy repacking the canned goods which were sent by the DSWD-National Regional Operations Center (NROC) in Pasay. An additional 25,000 FFPs are scheduled to be delivered to FO V warehouses, according to the DSWD-Disaster Response Management Group.