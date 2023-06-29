DSWD FO V Gearing for 2nd Wave FFPs

222 SHARES Share Tweet

The DSWD Bicol Regional Office is now on its 2nd wave of family food packs (FFPs) distribution among the Mayon-affected evacuees in various evacuation centers in Albay province.

A total 26,825 FFPs are scheduled to be distributed by the Field Office V from July 2-17. Additional FFPs may be requested for Mayon-affected families outside the evacuation centers.

Photo shows FO V personnel loading FFPs bound for evacuees in the towns of Sto. Domingo and Guinobatan for the 2nd wave of relief goods for the period of July 2-17.