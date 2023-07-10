DSWD FO-VIII to assist families, fisherfolk affected by oil spill in Southern Leyte

360 SHARES Share Tweet

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Eastern Visayas Regional Office is ready to assist families and fisherfolk affected by the oil spill that happened in the Port of San Ricardo town in Southern Leyte.

At least two barangays were affected by the oil spill, which is currently investigated by the Philippine National Police – Maritime Group, the Philippine Coast Guard and the San Ricardo local government unit (LGU).

The oil spill happened around 12 noon Friday (July 7) but it was only in the afternoon of Sunday (July 9) that the DSWD Field Office VIII received the report, according to Eastern Visayas regional Director Grace Subong.

Initial reports from the Southern Leyte Provincial Disaster Response and Management Office (PDRMO) indicated that the oil spill came from one of the passenger vessels that docked at the San Ricardo port.

Barangays Benit and Timba were the most affected as the oil spill was seen to be within 1 kilometer of the municipal waters.

An estimated 297 families or 1,118 individuals were affected by the oil spill broken down as follows: Barangay Benit, 196 families or 782 individuals; Barangay Timba, 101 families or 335 individuals.

In her report to DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian, Director Grace Subong said she has already coordinated with San Ricardo Mayor Roy Salinas to discuss the forms of assistance that the DSWD can render.

“(The Mayor) recommended food-for-work as they initially hired people to clean the seashores with their limited budget,” Director Subong told the DSWD chief.