DSWD food packs arrive in Infanta, Quezon

As part of its continuing resource augmentation to local government units(LGUs) amid Typhoon Goring, the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) in CALABARZON sent on Monday(August 28) some 3,000 family food packs (FFPs), ferried by two wing van trucks, to Infanta, Quezon.

DSWD Field Office personnel and volunteers are shown unloading the food packs at the Infanta Convention Center.

Three more trucks are on their way to deliver additional FFPs to complete a total of 10,000 food packs to the municipality.