DSWD gathers LCEs, partners for community driven development forum in Cebu City

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) formally opened the 2025 Local Chief Executives (LCE) Forum spearheaded by the Kapit-Bisig Laban sa Kahirapan–Comprehensive and Integrated Delivery of Social Services (KALAHI-CIDSS) program on Wednesday (November 19) at the Radisson Blu Hotel, Cebu City.

In his message, DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian underscored the vital role of LCEs in the successful implementation of more than 92,000 developmental sub-projects under the KALAHI-CIDSS with over 24 million household beneficiaries nationwide.

The LCE Forum gathered around 500 delegates from local government units (LGUs) across the country to engage in discussions on Community-Driven Development (CDD) and on enhancing community resilience.

The forum also featured the launch of the new-CDD project of DSWD, Panahon ng Pagkilos: The Philippine Community Resilience Project (PCRP), and the Tatak KALAHI-CIDSS LGU awarding ceremony which gave recognition to outstanding LGUs in the implementation of sustainable and empowering programs. (KB)

