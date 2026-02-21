Home>News>Miscellaneous>DSWD gets recognition for championing digital advocacy at GCash Digital Excellence Awards 2025
Miscellaneous

DSWD gets recognition for championing digital advocacy at GCash Digital Excellence Awards 2025

Journal Online7
DSWD at GCash Digital Excellence Awards 2025

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) was honored as champion for Digital Advocacy and Connectivity for the public sector at the GCash Digital Excellence Awards 2025 held on Thursday (February 19) at the Grand Hyatt Hotel Manila, marking another milestone in the DSWD’s ongoing digitalization efforts.

The recognition affirms the DSWD’s sustained push to integrate secure, accessible, and efficient digital payment systems across its social protection programs, allowing for faster and more citizen-centered delivery of financial assistance to beneficiaries nationwide, particularly those in vulnerable and underserved communities.

Asst. Secretary for Information and Communications Technology (ICT) and Chief Information Officer (CIO) Johannes Paulus Acuña, together with Asst. Secretary for Partnerships and Building Resource Mobilization (PBRM) Atty. Ana Maria Paz Rafael received the award on behalf of the DSWD during the ceremony themed “Honoring Digital Excellence, Empowering the Future.”

Other public sector institutions recognized during the event included the Anti-Red Tape Authority (ARTA), the Land Bank of the Philippines (LBP), and several local government units (LGUs), underscoring a broader whole-of-government effort to advance digital financial solutions and promote a more financially inclusive Philippines.

