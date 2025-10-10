DSWD grateful to local, international partners assisting in Cebu quake response

305 SHARES Share Tweet

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) has expressed its gratitude to partners assisting in the response operations of DSWD’s Field Office 7 – Central Visayas for evacuees of the September 30 temblor in Northern Cebu.

“Simula po nung nag-umpisa ang ating response operations sa Cebu, marami pong mga local at international organizations ang tumulong sa aming ahensya para maghatid ng tulong sa mga apektado nating kababayan. Ang buong pamunuan po ng DSWD ay sumasaludo at nagpapasalamat sa inyo. Ramdam na ramdam po namin ang bayanihan at pakikiisa ninyo sa ating gobyerno para maihatid natin ang tulong sa mga labis na nangangailangan,” Asst. Secretary Irene Dumlao of the DSWD’s Disaster Response and Management Group (DRMG) said on Friday (October 10).

Asst. Secretary Dumlao, who is also the DSWD spokesperson, said the Department has been fortunate to have non-government organizations (NGOs), civil society organizations (CSOs), and private groups that have been providing relief assistance and other forms of interventions.

One of the recent activities that the DSWD spokesperson mentioned is the conduct of a dance and fitness exercise organized by the Field Office-7 in partnership with the local government unit (LGU) of San Remigio and the Z (Zumba) Ladies of San Remigio to help affected families cope with the stress and trauma.

“Bukod po sa ongoing stress debriefing at activities sa child-friendly spaces, ang DSWD po ay nag-oorganize ng mga dance at fitness activities para sa ating mga internally displaced person (IDPs) bilang bahagi ng psychosocial interventions sa ating mga kababayang naapektuhan ng lindol sa Cebu. Maituturing po na mabisang paraan ito dahil tinutugunan ng mga aktibidad na ito ang mga emotional, social, at physical well-being ng mga evacuees,” Asst. Secretary Dumlao pointed out.

The DRMG official also cited the fast assistance from the Philippine Red Cross (PRC) which immediately coordinated with the Department in setting up family tents in Bogo City and other affected areas.

On October 9, a team from the World Food Programme (WFP), led by Representative and Country Director Regis Chapman, met with Field Office-7 Regional Director Shalaine Marie Lucero and Daanbantayan Mayor Gilbert Arrabiz Jr. to discuss possible areas for support, including logistics and transportation, provision of family tents, deployment of World Storage Units, and other essential resources to help the DSWD and the municipality in their ongoing relief operations.

As of press time, the DSWD has already provided 426,500 boxes of family food packs (FFPs) for the first and second wave of relief distribution for the 11 affected municipalities and one city in Northern Cebu.

To ensure that the displaced locals will have nutritious food, five of the DSWD’s mobile kitchens deployed by the Visayas and Mindanao field offices have been preparing hot meals for evacuees in Brgy. Poblacion, Medellin; New Market, Poblacion, San Remigio; Municipality of Daanbantayan; and Bogo Tent City. (AKDL)