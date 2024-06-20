DSWD greets, hails social workers on Filipino Social Workers’ Day

277 SHARES Share Tweet

Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Standards and Capacity Building Undersecretary Denise Florence Bernos-Bragas delivers the message of DSWD Secretary Gatchalian expressing his deepest appreciation to all social workers in the country for their invaluable contributions in the agency’s social protection efforts during the 2024 Filipino Social Workers’ Day on Wednesday (June 19) in the City of Manila.

The 19th day of June every year has been declared “Filipino Social Workers’ Day” to recognize the indispensable role of social workers and their invaluable contribution to nation-building, especially in the implementation of the social protection initiatives of the government.

Also present at the event were DSWD-SCBG Asst. Secretary Janet P. Armas, National Household Targeting System (NHTS) and Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) Asst. Secretary Marites M. Maristela, and Social Welfare Institutional Development Bureau (SWIDB) Director Justin Caesar Anthony D. Batocabe.

The DSWD partners who joined the celebration were ASEAN Social Work Consortium-Philippines Chairperson Glady Bunao; Philippine Association of Court Social Workers, Inc. President Annie Glee Suarez; National Association of Social Work Education, Inc. (NASWEI) President Dr. Khalachuchi Caballes; Association of Medical Social Workers of the Philippines, Inc. (AMSWPI) President Elvira Calles; National Council for Social Development (NCSD) President Consuelo Balbero, and Philippine Association of Social Workers (PASWI) President Lydia del Rosario.

Also present were Association of Local Social Welfare and Development Officers of the Philippines Incorporated (ALSWDOPI) President Jhunleymar Abella; Department of Health League of Medical Social Workers Inc. (HLMSWI) President Evelyn Muniz; Association of Child Caring Agencies of the Philippines (ACCAPP) President Atty. Gwendolyn Pimentel-Gana; Area-Based Standards Network (ABSNet) Mindanao Vice Chairperson Helen Tesoro; and Association of DSWD Social Workers, Inc. (ADSWI) Vice President Maribel Blanco.