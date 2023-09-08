DSWD, GT Foundation Inc, conduct eye screening for kids under Tara, Basa! Tutoring Program

388 SHARES Share Tweet

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), in partnership with GT Foundation Inc. (GTFI), conducts eye screening for the beneficiaries of the Tara, Basa! Tutoring Program at the Bagong Silangan Elementary School on Friday (September 8).

The eye screening is one of the components of the program to ensure that the grade schooler-beneficiaries have clear vision.

The GTFI, through their “Salamin sa Maliwanag na Bukas” program also commits to provide eyeglasses to struggling or non-reader beneficiaries assessed to have blurred vision.