DSWD, GTFI give free eyeglasses to elementary studes under Tara, Basa! Tutoring Program

Student-beneficiaries of the Tara, Basa! Tutoring Program check and try the free prescription eyeglasses they received from the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), in partnership with the GT Foundation Inc. (GTFI), at the Bagong Silangan Elementary School on Friday (October 6). The beneficiaries were among the students who underwent free eye screening on September 8.

The provision of prescription eyeglasses is one of the components of the Tara, Basa! Tutoring Program to ensure that struggling and non-reader Grade 2 students achieve better educational and health outcomes.

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), in partnership with GT Foundation Inc. (GTFI), distributed free prescription eyeglasses to elementary student-beneficiaries of Tara, Basa! Tutoring Program at the Bagong Silangan Elementary School (BSES) on Friday (October 6).

Through the GTFI’s “Salamin sa Maliwanag na Bukas” program, some 95 beneficiaries studying at the BSES received their prescription eyewear. These beneficiaries were among the students who underwent eye screening on September 8.

In her message, DSWD Program Management Bureau (PMB) Director Maricel Deloria said the free eye screening and provision of prescription eyeglasses is one of the components of the tutoring program to guarantee that the grade school beneficiaries have a clear vision as this ensures high reading proficiency among the learners.

“Itong ating ginagawa, sa pakikipag-ugnayan sa GT Foundation, ay matutulungan tayo upang tayo ay patuloy na matuto at itong ating pagbibigay ng salamin ay hindi lamang pagbibigay ng liwanag sa inyong mga paningin ngunit pati na rin sa inyong kinabukasan,” Director Deloria, who represented DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian, said.

(This activity, in cooperation with the GT Foundation, will help you [children] to continue to learn and the provision of prescription glasses will not only give you a clear vision but also a bright future.)

Director Deloria also expressed the DSWD’s gratitude to GTFI as she emphasized that the realization of every program’s objective can be achieved through collaboration between the government and non-government organizations.

“Itong araw na ito ay isa ring pruweba na kapag ang iba’t ibang ahensya ay nagsama-sama, patuloy nating nabibigay ang napakagandang serbisyo, hindi lamang ng gobyerno, maging ang ating partner organizations,” the DSWD Director said.

(This day serves as proof that when the government and partner organizations, work together, we can provide quality service to our beneficiaries.)

The DSWD and the foundation will expand the Salamin sa Maliwanag na Bukas to other pilot areas to assess other beneficiaries of the Tara, Basa! Tutoring Program.

The GTFI also provided free eyewear to some 32 elementary school learners from various grade levels and to 44 teachers and staff of BSES.

The Tara, BASA! Tutoring Program is a holistic social welfare and development model that creates an ecosystem of learning wherein college students will be capacitated and deployed as tutors to teach poor and non- or struggling readers in elementary.