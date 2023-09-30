DSWD hails winners of 2023 Natatanging Pamilyang Pilipino

Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Undersecretary for Policy and Plans Adonis Sulit (right), together with the members of the National Committee on the Filipino Family (NCFF), presents a plaque of recognition and cash prize to Delgado family for winning the 2023 Natatanging Pamilyang Pilipino on Friday (September 29).

As part of the celebration of National Family Week, the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), together with partner agencies in the National Committee on the Filipino Family (NCFF), recognized exemplary Filipino families during the awarding of the 2023 Natatanging Pamilyang Pilipino (NPP) at SM City San Mateo on Friday (September 29).

The NPP aims to recognize and award Filipino families who have significantly contributed towards nation-building and the development of the family as the foundation of Philippine society.

In the message of Secretary Rex Gatchalian, which was delivered by DSWD Undersecretary for Policy and Plans Adonis Sulit, the DSWD chief highlighted the courage and strength demonstrated by Filipino families in overcoming life’s challenges as well as their contribution to nation-building.

“Kayo at ang miyembro ng inyong pamilya ay hindi lamang huwaran sa pagmamahal sa isa’t isa, kundi pati na rin sa inyong malaking kontribusyon sa inyong mga komunidad at lipunan. Ang inyong mga kuwento ng pagtutulungan, pag-aaruga, at maging ang mga kwento ng pagbangon sa mga hamon ng buhay, ay nagbibigay-daan sa pag-usbong ng mas mabuting kinabukasan para sa ating lahat,” Secretary Gatchalian said.

(You and the members of your family are not only exemplary in your love for each other but also in your significant contributions to your communities and society. Your stories of cooperation, care, and even the stories of overcoming life’s challenges pave the way for a better future for all of us.)

The DSWD chief added: “Ngayong araw ay nais kong iparating ang aming taos-pusong pagkilala sa mga pamilyang Pilipino na patuloy na nagpapakita ng kahalagahan ng pagkakaisa, pagmamahal sa isa’t isa, at pagtutulungan sa ating bansa. Ang inyong dedikasyon sa pamilya at sa bayan ay nagbibigay inspirasyon sa ating lahat.”

(Today, I want to convey our heartfelt appreciation to Filipino families who continue to demonstrate the importance of unity, love for one another, and cooperation in our country. Your dedication to family and nation inspires us all.)

From the regional winners, the NCFF chose the top five model families that will become a pool of ambassadors in promoting NCFF goals, promoting Filipino values, and acting as resource persons in Family Development Sessions, fora, and other family development-related initiatives.

*Natatanging Pamilyang Pilipino from Western Visayas*

The National Award Grand Winner was bagged by the Delgado family from the province of Antique in Western Visayas.

Mr. Joaquin Delgado and Mrs. Benedicta Seguera Delgado were gifted with nine children. With their guidance, perseverance, and efforts, the Delgado couple now have two doctors, five teachers, one international nurse, and a merchant marine graduate.

The Delgado family received different awards and recognitions for their invaluable contributions to their community such as in the Sta. Monica Parish; Brotherhood of Christian Businessman and Professionals; and the Boy Scouts of the Philippines (BSP).

The Delgado family members also did their part during the COVID-19 vaccination in Antique, volunteering to provide food to students and their families in the aftermath of Typhoon Odette, and conducted feeding programs and reading sessions in their community, among others.

“My children had their fair share as they struggled also to sell AVON [products], Sara Lee, butong-butong, coke products, and even did padyak para lang po matustusan ang pangangailangan sa med school at sa college,” Mrs. Delgado said.

(My children had their fair share as they struggled also to sell AVON, Sara Lee, butong-butong, and coke products, and even did padyak just to make ends meet for their medical school and college expenses.)

“Again, I am proud of everyone and I gladly accept this award to challenge our family with shared decision-making despite differences and to inspire that despite how big our families are and how difficult life can be, we always be natatangi,” Mrs. Delgado added.

The national winner received a plaque of recognition and a cash prize of Php 50,000 and another Php 50,000 from Secretary Rex Gatchalian.

The first runner-up was awarded to the Colmo family from Davao Oriental; the second runner-up to the Mandawe family from Cagayan de Oro; the third runner-up to the Bal-iang family from Baguio City; and the fourth runner-up went to the Manuel Family from Cagayan.

As the chair of the NCFF, the DSWD vowed to continue to support policies and programs aimed at strengthening the foundation and protection of Filipino families.