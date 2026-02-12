Home>News>Provincial>DSWD hands out emergency cash assistance to typhoon-affected families in Odiongan
DSWD hands out emergency cash assistance to typhoon-affected families in Odiongan

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), through its Field Office (FO) – MIMAROPA, facilitated the payout of emergency cash transfer (ECT) to 1,067 beneficiaries in Odiongan, Romblon on Thursday (February 12).

The ECT distribution amounting to Php7.2 million was led by Undersecretary Edu Punay of the DSWD’s Innovations and Program Development Group (IPDG) who oversaw the activity to ensure the smooth and orderly conduct of the payout.

The financial assistance was provided to families affected by Typhoon Opong last year as part of the DSWD’s continuing recovery and rehabilitation efforts.

Joining Undersecretary Punay were DSWD MIMAROPA Regional Director (RD) Benchie Gonzales and Asst. Regional Director for Operations (ARDO) Sheila Tapia. (KI)

