DSWD highlights future-proof social protection programs as it marks its 75th year in public service

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) highlighted its continuing and future-ready social protection programs as part of its Diamond Jubilee, marking the DSWD’s 75 years of service to the Filipinos.

Undersecretary Fatima Aliah Dimaporo of the DSWD’s Legislative and Intergovernmental Affairs Group (LIAG) discussed the Department’s midterm and long-term direction, emphasizing DSWD’s mandate to serve the poor, vulnerable, and disadvantaged sectors.

“Clearly the mission of the DSWD is to develop, implement social protection programs for the Philippines, particularly for the poor, vulnerable, and disadvantaged. And the attached agencies should align with its mother agency, the DSWD,” Undersecretary Dimaporo said during DZMM’s Serbisyong DSWD for Every Juan program on Saturday (January 31).

Looking ahead, Undersecretary Dimaporo said the DSWD will continue implementing its regular programs while rolling out newer initiatives aimed at strengthening resilience and inclusivity.

“In 2026, we have our regular programs – the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program. Yung KALAHI-CIDSS has now become the Panahon ng Pagkilos Program. Yung Sustainable Livelihood Program. Of course, the Walang Gutom is one of the newer ones, and Tara, Basa! is one of the newer ones as well. And tuluy-tuloy yung disaster (response),” Undersecretary Dimaporo told DZMM program anchors.

Undersecretary Dimaporo highlighted the Department’s new efforts to future-proof social protection for indigenous peoples through culturally sensitive tools developed in partnership with other organizations.

“Isa na rin, another example of future-proofing is we started to help the indigenous people. We’ve piloted in some areas for a new type of tool, interview tool… Kasi yung definition ng poverty sa kanila is different from our definition,” Undersecretary Dimaporo pointed out.

As part of the DSWD’s 75th anniversary, Undersecretary Dimaporo shared several initiatives lined up for the Diamond Jubilee year. Among these are the construction of Bahay Pag-asa facilities, new platforms to highlight DSWD workers, and programs focused on children and senior citizens.

“We’re going to be launching also… the regional Bahay Pag-asa… We’re going to have something called Angels in Red Vests Talks… And then finally, we’re going to have some special senior citizen initiatives. We’re already talking about elderly villages,” Undersecretary Dimaporo said.

As it marks its 75 years of service, the DSWD reaffirms its commitment to strengthening social protection systems through innovations, partnerships, and people-centered programs that respond to present and future challenges.

Serbisyong DSWD for Every Juan airs on DZMM every Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon and is hosted by veteran journalist Alvin Elchico and Jet Guevarra of the DSWD’s Public Relations Service (PRS). (CC)