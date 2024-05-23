DSWD highlights various benefits for ‘angels in red vests’ in Media Forum

332 SHARES Share Tweet

A senior official of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) shared the status of regularization and employee welfare initiatives provided to agency personnel during the DSWD Thursday Media Forum on May 23 at the Central Office’s New Press Center in Quezon City.

DSWD Undersecretary for General Administration and Support Services Group (GASSG) Edward Justine R. Orden said the Department, through its Human Resource Management and Development Service (HRMDS), has taken initial steps to comply with the Civil Service Commission’s (CSC) Memorandum Circular No.04, series of 2024, which grants career service eligibility-preference rating to specific workers in government agencies based on length of service and work performance.

“Sinimulan na po nila [HRMDS], unang una yung pagpapakalat ng balita sa ating mga COS (contract of service) at JO (job order) na magsisimula na po ang aming training programs, ang aming coaching sa civil service exam,” Undersecretary Orden told reporters at the Media Forum.

(They [HRMDS] have already started, first spreading the news to our COS and JO [workers] that our training programs, our coaching for the civil service exam will begin.)

Aside from providing training opportunities, Usec. Orden said Secretary Rex Gatchalian specifically ordered him to ensure that all DSWD’s ‘angels in red vests’ should have a conducive working environment.

“The marching order of the Secretary to me is to ensure that the welfare of employees is paramount, including their benefits,” Usec. Orden pointed out.

Among the health and wellness activities that the agency has provided for the employees were the re-opening of the DSWD Central Office gym, which was shut down during the pandemic; the renovation of the canteen; and the provision of snacks for social workers in the Crisis Intervention Units (CIUs).

Undersecretary Orden assured the public that the Department strictly observes fairness and objectivity in its hiring process.

“Dito po sa DSWD, I assure you, from the time I assumed office, up to this very moment, wala pong palakasan dito. Wala pong MNSA dito o yung May Ninong Sa Administration,” Usec. Orden pointed out.

Those who are interested to apply and be a part of the DSWD may check the list of vacant positions at https://jobs.dswd.gov.ph/.