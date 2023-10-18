DSWD holds 3rd Nutrition Education Session of Food Stamp beneficiaries

277 SHARES Share Tweet

Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Undersecretary for Innovations Edu Punay leads the 3rd Nutrition Education Session and 4th Redemption Day of pilot beneficiaries of the WALANG GUTOM 2027: Food Stamp Program (FSP) in Tondo, Manila on Wednesday (October 18).

The discussion during the session focused on preparing healthy and safe meals for the family.

Attendance to the monthly Nutrition Education Sessions is one of the conditions for FSP beneficiaries in order for them to regularly receive their monthly food credit of Php3000.