DSWD holds cash payout for nanay-tatay, college student-tutors of Tara, Basa! program in Mandaluyong

388 SHARES Share Tweet

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) conducts cash-for-work (CFW) payouts for parents and college student-beneficiaries of the Tara, Basa! Tutoring Program in Mandaluyong City on Monday (November 13).

Some 1,012 nanay-tatay teachers are expected to receive cash payments amounting to Php235 per session in exchange for attending Nanay-Tatay session held every Saturday.

Some 148 Tutors and Youth Development Workers (YDWs), who are 2nd to 4th year college students, will also receive their CFW worth Php610 per session for conducting reading sessions to struggling and non-reader grade 2 students and Nanay-Tatay sessions to parents and guardians of grade school beneficiaries, respectively.