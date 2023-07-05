DSWD holds forum with Social Welfare Agencies

194 SHARES Share Tweet

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) through its regulatory office, the Standards Bureau (SB), recently conducted its 4th Malayang Talakayan with partner Social Work Agencies (SWAs) via online video conferencing.

The activity served as a platform to share innovative strategies and highlight good practices of SWAs towards their journey to achieve service excellence.

The Malayang Talakayan also provided opportunities for the representatives of SWAs to discuss facilitating and hindering factors concerning case management, advocacy of regulatory services, compliance to set standards, and capacity building in order to achieve higher levels of accreditation.

Some of the private SWAs which shared their best practices were the Child and Family Services Philippines, Inc.; Children International; Balay Taripato; Unbound Zamboanga Foundation, Inc.; Center for the Handicapped, Inc.; RUTH Foundation for Palliative; and Hospice Care, Inc.

Representatives from public SWAs who also attended the forum were from the National Training School for Boys (NTSB); Nayon ng Kabataan; Area Vocational Rehabilitation Center (AVRC) II; and Tulay ng Kabataan, Inc.

On behalf of DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian, Undersecretary for Standards and Capacity Building Group (SCBG) Denise FB Bragas congratulated the social work agencies for sustaining and further leveling up their accreditation status.

DSWD Assistant Secretary for SCBG Janet P. Armas expressed her gratitude to the SWAs for sharing their good practices.

Asst. Sec. Armas said the DSWD will ease its processes on the registration and licensing through its Digital Transformation (DX) initiative.

“Through streamlining efforts, we look into merging registration and licensing processes to ease regulatory burdens at your convenience with the goal of digitization of processes,” Asst. Sec. Armas said.

She also thanked the SB, led by its director, Atty. Megan Therese Y. Manahan, for organizing the forum.

Under the leadership of Secretary Gatchalian, the Department will continue to create avenues for discussion to assist SWAs in delivering quality social protection programs and services for the best interest of poor, vulnerable, and marginalized Filipinos.