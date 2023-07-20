DSWD holds various AICS payout in Central Luzon

222 SHARES Share Tweet

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), through its Field Office-3 (Central Luzon), conducted several offsite payout activities for the Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation (AICS) on July 19 (Wednesday).

In Pandi, Bulacan, about 673 beneficiaries received cash assistance amounting to more than Php2 million.

In Nueva Ecija, 947 beneficiaries from Brgy. San Juan in North Cabiao received financial assistance amounting to more than Php2.8 million.

In Cabanatuan City, 30 indigent individuals received AICS assistance amounting to Php117,000.

In San Fernando, Pampanga, some 226 beneficiaries were provided P2,000 each with a total disbursement of P452,000.00

The payout was conducted by DSWD in coordination with concerned local government units (LGUs) and party-lists.

AICS is a regular DSWD program that provides medical, burial, transportation, food and non-food assistance in the form of outright cash to aid the recovery of the poor, vulnerable, and disadvantaged individuals or families during unexpected life situations.