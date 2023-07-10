DSWD holds Wellness Week for employees

Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Assistant Secretary for Administration Ivy Grace Rivera and Assistant Secretary for Disaster Response Management Group (DRMG) Marlon Alagao join agency employees in checking the products and services of participating merchants during the first day of the Wellness Week/Fair in DSWD Central Office on Monday (July 10).

In line with the National Nutrition Month celebration this July, the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), through its Human Resource Management and Development Service (HRMDS), has launched “Wellness Week” at the DSWD Central Office.

The activity, which will run on July 10 to 14, aims to support and encourage DSWD personnel to advocate and promote the importance of healthy diet, increased physical activity, and reduced sedentary behavior.

The Wellness Week also serves as a treat to DSWD employees for the hard work and dedicated service that they provide to the agency’s clients and beneficiaries.

Among the participating service providers in the fair are the National Nutrition Council (NNC); Local Government of Quezon City – Social Services Development Department; Department of Agriculture (DA) – Bureau of Plant Industry (BPI); Philippine Rice Research Institute (PhilRice); DA – Agribusiness and Marketing Assistance Service (AMAS) – KADIWA Program; Philippine Carabao Center (PCC); National Dairy Authority (NDA); Department of Science and Technology (DOST) – Food and Nutrition Research Institute (FNRI); and other private partners, among others.

Under the leadership of Secretary Rex Gatchalian, the DSWD will continue to prioritize the health and well-being of its employees to guarantee the unhampered delivery of quality social welfare and development services to the Filipino people.