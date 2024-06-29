DSWD honors 4Ps achievers, partners in 5th year of Pantawid’s institutionalization

305 SHARES Share Tweet

The Department of Social Welfare Development (DSWD) concluded the week-long celebration of the 5th anniversary of the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program’s (4Ps) institutionalization by recognizing the beneficiaries, former monitored children who excelled in their studies, local government units (LGUs), and partners who greatly contributed to the program.

During the culminating activity on Friday (June 28) at the Lucky Chinatown Hotel in Manila, DSWD National Household Targeting System (NHTS) and 4Ps Undersecretary Vilma Cabrera acknowledged the commitment of the staff of the 4Ps National Program Management Office (4Ps-NPMO) “that has been the backbone” of the flagship program’s success.

Officials who led the celebration were NHTS and 4Ps Asst. Secretary Marites Maristela, 4Ps National Program Manager Gemma Gabuya, 4Ps-NPMO Director III and Deputy Program Manager (DPM) for Data Management Systems Monica Shayne Ann Purugganan, Officer-in-Charge – DPM for Program Services and Interventions Rosalie Dagulo, DPM for Administration under the 4Ps NPMO Jonathan Anteza, and Internal Audit Service Director Marijoy Segui.

The 4Ps is the national poverty reduction strategy and human capital investment program that provides conditional cash transfer to poor households for a maximum of seven years to improve the health, nutrition and education aspect of their lives.