DSWD honors outstanding social work, welfare agencies in first-ever awarding ceremony

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) conducted the first-ever awarding ceremony of the annual search for outstanding Social Work Agencies (SWAs) and Auxiliary Social Welfare and Development Agencies (SWADAs) on Wednesday (December 6) at SM City Novaliches in Quezon City.

The annual search for outstanding SWAs and SWADAs is the newest initiative of the DSWD, through its Standards Bureau (SB), aimed at institutionalizing and promoting a culture of excellence in the field of social welfare and development by recognizing and providing incentives to its partner-implementers.

“This initiative exemplifies our commitment to recognize outstanding contributions, and appreciate the tireless efforts and unwavering dedication of organizations that stand at the forefront of social welfare and development,” DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian said in his message read by Asst. Secretary for Standards and Capacity Building Group Janet Armas.

Asst. Sec. Armas noted that these exemplary and outstanding SWAs and SWADAs serve as the DSWD’s partners in the promotion and delivery of social welfare services to the most vulnerable sector, especially in the rapidly evolving landscape of social work in the country.

“Indeed, they are the unsung heroes working tirelessly in communities, advocating for the vulnerable, and creating sustainable solutions to address societal issues,” Asst. Sec. Armas said.

Five outstanding SWAs and five outstanding auxiliary SWADAs across the Philippines were recognized and awarded with a plaque and Php50,000 worth of cash incentives.

A SWA is either a public or private SWDA that directly engages in Social Welfare and Development programs and services and could be center-based and/or community-based using social work interventions.

An Auxiliary SWDA is a non-stock, non-profit organization or association, implementing or intending to implement either directly or indirectly social welfare and development programs and services in the Philippines.

The Outstanding SWAs awardees were the Tahanang Mapagpala ng Immaculada Concepcion Foundation, Inc.; Little Children of the Philippines Foundation, Inc.; Unbound-Zamboanga Project Foundation, Inc.; Kasanag Daughters Foundation, Inc.; and the Mahintana Foundation, Inc.

Conferred with the Outstanding Auxiliary SWADAs Award were Child’s Trust Is Ours To Nurture (ACTION), Inc.; Negrosanon Young Leaders Institute, Inc.; IPI Foundation, Inc.; Living New Philippines, Inc.; and the University of the Philippines Medical Alumni Foundation, Inc. (UPMAF).

According to Asst. Sec. Armas, the annual search also intends to inspire more agencies to partake and excel in social impact, good housekeeping and governance and sustainability.

“By acknowledging and honoring their outstanding efforts, we not only celebrate their achievements but also inspire others to follow in their footsteps,” Asst. Sec. Armas said.

Joining Asst. Sec. Janet Armas in the awarding ceremony were SB Director Megan Therese Manahan, and SB Assistant Bureau Director Cynthia Ilano.

The DSWD, through its SB, commits to improve its regulatory services so that more partners in social development will be encouraged to apply for registration, licensing, and accreditation from the agency that ensures a more accessible, efficient, effective and accountable service delivery.