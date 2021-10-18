DSWD honors Phil ID as proof of identity for social welfare program beneficiaries

0 SHARES Share Tweet

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) announced to the public that it honors the Philippine Identification Card (PhilID) as proof of identity of beneficiaries for its social protection programs.

Harmonious to Republic Act 11055 or the Philippine Identification System Act, DSWD accepts the PhilID in all of its transactions across various programs and services along with financial, medical, burial, and out-right cash assistance.

“With the Philsys-enabled services adopted in DSWD programs, we strive to promote seamless service delivery in order to improve the efficiency, and transparency of our social protection programs. The Philsys ID, as a valid proof of identity, is easily accessible to everyone,” DSWD Secretary Rolando Joselito Bautista said.

Moreover, DSWD reminded its clients that the PhilID card serves as the official government-issued identification document of the card holders. Hence, the holder will not be required to present any other documents as the PhilID card is sufficient proof for identification and verification.

Likewise, the Department encouraged those who already have their PhilID cards to use this for authentication purposes, especially in dealing with all national government agencies, including DSWD, local government units and even private sector entities.

Following the third and final step of the Philippine Statistics Authority’s roll out of the Philippine Identification System mass registration, the Department further encouraged its clients to secure PhilID to easily and efficiently facilitate transaction with DSWD.