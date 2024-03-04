DSWD honors women in celebration of National Women’s Month this March

305 SHARES Share Tweet

In line with the National Women’s Month Celebration (NWMC) this March, the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) has reaffirmed its commitment to support and promote the rights of women towards a more inclusive society.

The 2024 NWMC carries the sub-theme, “Lipunang Patas sa Bagong Pilipinas; Kakayahan ng Kababaihan, Patutunayan!” which highlights the need to showcase and harness the full potentials of women and girls in actively engaging in and reaping the benefits of national growth and development.

“Women have huge influence in our country, not only as homemakers, but as leaders in their chosen fields, and also as catalysts to nation building,” DSWD Asst. Secretary for Strategic Communications Romel Lopez said.

Asst. Sec. Lopez, who is also DSWD spokesperson, said the Department, through its programs and services, will continue to strive to build more spaces for women to participate and become empowered citizens.

“The DSWD strongly believes in the power of women as change-makers. The government, as a duty-bearer, has the responsibility to continue to address the gaps that hinder women and girls to fully attain the benefits of gender equality and sustainable development. We encourage everyone to participate in the advocacy of strengthening the implementation of the Magna Carta of Women or Republic Act 9710,” Asst. Sec. Lopez pointed out.

The DSWD will support and participate in the NWMC activities led by the Philippine Commission on Women (PCW), through the conduct of advocacy activities such as the #PurpleFridays wherein DSWD employees are enjoined to wear their best purple attire every Friday of March, and the #PurpleYourIcon wherein offices are adorned with purple elements to symbolize solidarity with women’s empowerment and gender equality, and promote conversations surrounding the NWMC.

The Department will conduct the “#Herspace is a Safeplace” online and face-to-face forum on March 19 and 20 to advocate and promote a fair, safe, inclusive and gender-sensitive working environment in the Central Office and all its Field Offices.

The DSWD is also encouraging the public to take part in all NWMC online activities through the hashtag #WecanbeEquALL.