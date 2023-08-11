DSWD hopes for approval of additional social pension funds in 2024 budget

332 SHARES Share Tweet

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) hopes for the approval of the additional funding for the Social Pension for Indigent Senior Citizens program, which was allotted by the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) in the proposed 2024 national budget.

DBM Secretary Amenah Pangandaman, in a statement issued on Thursday (August 10), announced that Php49.81 billion has been allocated for next year’s proposed national budget for social services sector “to fund the increase in the implementation of the Social Pension of Indigent Senior Citizens”.

According to Assistant Secretary Romel Lopez, who is also DSWD spokesperson, the proposed allocation doubling the amount of Php25.30 billion in the 2023 General Appropriations Act (GAA) is the realization of Republic Act (RA) No. 11916 or an Act Increasing the Social Pension of Indigent Senior Citizens.

“The DSWD continues to push for the increase of the amount of social pension to help indigent seniors cushion the impact of higher prices of fuel, goods and to keep up with the global inflation,” Asst. Secretary Lopez said.

RA 11916, which lapsed into law in July 2022, provides for the 100 percent increase in the monthly pension of indigent senior citizens from Php500 to Php1,000.

“The Department looks forward to the approval of the proposed funding so we can ensure that programs and services for senior citizens will significantly impact the lives of the beneficiaries,” Asst. Sec. Lopez pointed out.

The DSWD vows to work closely with the National Commission of Senior Citizens (NCSC) to ensure the continued support of the government for the welfare of the elderly sector.

Established through RA 11350, NCSC is the government agency mandated to spearhead the implementation of programs and services for Filipino senior citizens.