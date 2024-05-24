DSWD hosts ‘Families and Climate Change’ forum on International Day of Families

332 SHARES Share Tweet

In celebration of International Day of Families (IDF) last May 15, the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), hosted a hybrid forum on Wednesday (May 22) at the Ina Healing Center of the DSWD Central Office in Quezon City to bring together family advocates from different sectors.

With a localized theme of “Pamilyang Tumutugon sa Pagbabago ng Panahon” derived from the 2024 IDF theme “Families & Climate Change: International Year of the Family + 30”, this year’s celebration is aimed at raising awareness on the impact of climate change on families and explore practical and community-based solutions to adapt and thrive in an ever-changing environment.

DSWD Policy and Plans Group Undersecretary Adonis Sulit, who is also the Alternate Chairperson of the National Committee on the Filipino Family (NCFF), acknowledged the vital roles of families in addressing climate change and emphasized the importance of instilling climate-awareness among the young generation.

“In order to make a sustainable impact and effectively address climate change, it is essential that families be empowered with education on changes in consumer patterns as well as actions,” Undersecretary Sulit pointed out.

“We know family values are passed down from generation to generation, which is why it is very important to introduce sustainable habits and climate awareness within the family at an early age,” the NCFF Alternate chair added.

Resource Person (RP) Ms. Josephine Gabriel-Banaag shared her knowledge on global warming and various interventions and practices that Filipino families can undertake to mitigate the adverse effects of the phenomenon.

RP Banaag also discussed the different approaches and measures to address climate change such as reducing carbon footprint through adoption of energy-efficient practices, proper disposal, reducing water usage, and investing on renewable energy sources among other environmental-friendly practices.

The IDF is held every 15th of May to shed awareness on issues relating to families and enrich discussions of various social, economic and demographic factors affecting families around the world.