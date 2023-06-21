DSWD, ILO explore partnership to operationalize Social Work and Development Academy

305 SHARES Share Tweet

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Secretary Rex Gatchalian welcomed the offer of the International Labour Organization (ILO) to help operationalize the DSWD Academy located in Barangay Fort Bonifacio in Taguig City.

ILO Country Director Khalid Hassan made offer of assistance to Secretary Gatchalian during his courtesy visit at the DSWD Central Office on Wednesday (June 21).

“By all means, (the DSWD) would be happy to work with you on it,” Secretary Gatchalian said.

The ILO country director offered to partner with the Department in operationalizing the DSWD Academy by providing technical assistance in crafting and sharing their modules and content related to child labor and social protection, among others.

“Definitely this is something that we are interested in… Definitely there are areas of collaboration. And yes, we love the idea of rather than going there, you will run your programs here. And we will be more than happy to run those with you,” the DSWD Chief told the ILO Director.

The DSWD Academy is among the priority projects of Secretary Gatchalian.

The DSWD chief has envisioned the establishment of a learning facility that will provide specialized training, capacity building activities, and other learning development interventions to social workers and paraprofessionals to enable them to meet the ever changing trends in social work practice.