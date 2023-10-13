DSWD Ilocos regional office gives aid to kin of slain Pinay nurse

332 SHARES Share Tweet

The Department of Social Welfare and Development’s (DSWD) Field Office 1 (Ilocos Region) provided financial assistance on Thursday (October 12) to the family of Filipina nurse Angelyn Aguirre who was slain during the attack of the Hamas militant group along the Gaza border in southern Israel.

Social Welfare Office 2 Dean Arlu Javier of DSWD FO-1’s Western Pangasinan satellite office visited the Aguirre family in Binmaley town to conduct assessment on the family of Angelyn. He provided food subsidy to the Aguirre family to help augment on their travel needs to Manila to pick up the cadaver of Angelyn.

Aguirre’s family in Binmaley, Pangasinan received Php10,000 under the DSWD’s Assistance to Individual in Crisis Situation (AICS).