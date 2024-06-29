DSWD in ‘kumustahan’ session with MILF decommissioned combatants

222 SHARES Share Tweet

The Department of Social Welfare and Development’s (DSWD) Field Office-12 (SOCCSKSARGEN) Normalization Program Team holds a ‘kumustahan’ session through a home visit to decommissioned combatants of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) in Region 12 and in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM).

The kumustahan session, which started last May until July, is part of the case management activities being conducted by the DSWD team to have an in-depth assessment of the current status of the MILF combatants after receiving cash assistance during their decommissioning. It also intends to explore possibilities of local referral and strengthen the partnerships with local government units (LGUs).

To ensure the smooth flow of the kumustahan, the team paid a courtesy visit and held coordination meetings with the concerned LGUs and barangay offices in the two regions.

The Field Office 12-Normalization Program Team, together with Task Force for Decommissioned Combatants and Their Communities (TFDCC), will also conduct re-engagement activities for MILF combatants residing in adjacent regions.