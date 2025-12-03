DSWD inks agreement with PHOA, SOS PH to stabilize food supply in Walang Gutom Kitchen

416 SHARES Share Tweet

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) has partnered with the Philippine Hotel Owners Association (PHOA) and Scholars of Sustenance (SOS) Philippines to help stabilize the food supply in the DSWD’s Walang Gutom Kitchen (WGK).

DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian, PHOA President Arthur Lopez, and SOS Philippines National Manager Rachel Marie Luna signed a tripartite memorandum of agreement (MOA) on Tuesday (December 2) at the DSWD Central Office in Batasan, Quezon City.

As part of the new partnership the PHOA will mobilize its member hotels to donate surplus food and non-food items to the WGK, while the SOS Philippines will handle the delivery of these goods to the food bank. For its part, the DSWD will accept and utilize the food provided by PHOA and its member hotels exclusively for the WGK.

Witnessing the ceremonial signing were Undersecretary Edu Punay of the DSWD’s Innovations and Program Development Group (IPDG), PHOA Executive Director Benito Bengzon, and SOS Philippines Trustee, Atty. Elinor De Gracia. (YADP)