Home>News>Nation>DSWD inks agreement with PHOA, SOS PH to stabilize food supply in Walang Gutom Kitchen
Nation

DSWD inks agreement with PHOA, SOS PH to stabilize food supply in Walang Gutom Kitchen

Journal Online1
IRR to strengthen Pag-Abot program

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) has partnered with the Philippine Hotel Owners Association (PHOA) and Scholars of Sustenance (SOS) Philippines to help stabilize the food supply in the DSWD’s Walang Gutom Kitchen (WGK).

DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian, PHOA President Arthur Lopez, and SOS Philippines National Manager Rachel Marie Luna signed a tripartite memorandum of agreement (MOA) on Tuesday (December 2) at the DSWD Central Office in Batasan, Quezon City.

DSWD agreement with PHOA and SOS PH

As part of the new partnership the PHOA will mobilize its member hotels to donate surplus food and non-food items to the WGK, while the SOS Philippines will handle the delivery of these goods to the food bank. For its part, the DSWD will accept and utilize the food provided by PHOA and its member hotels exclusively for the WGK.

Witnessing the ceremonial signing were Undersecretary Edu Punay of the DSWD’s Innovations and Program Development Group (IPDG), PHOA Executive Director Benito Bengzon, and SOS Philippines Trustee, Atty. Elinor De Gracia. (YADP)

Journal Online Avatar
Journal Online
A collection of noteworthy information on various topics from the Philippines and the rest of the world.
https://journal.com.ph

Related Articles

Miscellaneous

DSWD receives manifestations of support from House reps in budget hearing

Journal Online
The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) received praises and manifestations of support from members of Congress during the
4th wave of relief aid
Provincial

DSWD Bicol Region releases 4th wave of relief aid for Mayon evacuees

Journal Online
The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), through its Field Office (FO) in Bicol Region, has released its fourth
Bagong Bayani Serbisyo Caravan in Dubai
Overseas Filipino Workers

DSWD brings services to Dubai OFWs in ‘Bagong Bayani Serbisyo Caravan’

Journal Online
The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) brings its services directly to overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) during the Bagong
DSWD SOLo parents program
Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Undersecretary for Innovations Edu Punay, together with DSWD Field Office-7 (Central Visayas) Regional Director Shalaine Marie S. Lucero sign a Memorandum of Agreement with Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard Chan on Thursday (February 15) for the pilot implementation of the Strengthening Opportunities for Lone Parents or Program SOLo in the city.
Provincial

DSWD launches pilot SOLo parents program in Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu

Journal Online
The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) officially rolled out the pilot implementation of the Strengthening Opportunities for Lone