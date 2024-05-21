DSWD inks MOU with Globe, G-Xchange to use digital platforms in social protection delivery

388 SHARES Share Tweet

Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Secretary Rex Gatchalian (left), Globe President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Ernest Cu (middle), and G-Xchange, Inc (GXI) President and CEO Oscar Enrico Reyes Jr. (right) sign a memorandum of understanding (MOU) formalizing a partnership that aims to enhance the DSWD’s delivery of social protection services.

During the signing at the DSWD Central Office in Batasan, Quezon City on Monday (May 20), Secretary Gatchalian spelled out the areas for collaboration, which include ending hunger and digital disbursement solutions for the delivery of grants and assistance of the agency.

The Globe and GXI executives expressed their full support behind DSWD’s goal of uplifting the lives of the poor and vulnerable.