DSWD intensifies campaign for 4Ps beneficiaries’ PhilSys registration

In a strategic move towards enhancing service delivery, the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) is ramping up its campaign to encourage beneficiaries of the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) to register for the Philippine Identification System (PhilSys).

DSWD Asst. Secretary for Strategic Communications Romel Lopez said on Monday (March 11) that this initiative came as a result of the strong collaboration between the 4Ps National Program Management Office (NPMO) and the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA).

“It would benefit both the DSWD and its clients as the features of the ID enable faster eligibility checks and digital payments, hence, providing better and multiple access points for beneficiaries to receive social assistance,” Asst. Sec. Lopez, who is also the DSWD spokesperson, said.

As of January 31 this year, data indicate that over 4 million out of 24.4 million 4Ps individual members are already registered to the PhilSys, but only 1 million 4Ps members have PhilSys Card Number (PCN).

“The DSWD aims to significantly increase this number to ensure a smoother and more inclusive social assistance delivery system,” Asst. Sec. Lopez pointed out.

Under Section 3 of Republic Act No. 11055 or the PhilSys Act, the program envisions a future where Filipinos can utilize a single secure ID for government and private transactions, eliminating the need for multiple identification documents.

According to Asst. Sec. Lopez, a memorandum was also issued by DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian in January 2024 highlighting the registration of 4Ps household members and their children aged five and above.

“Notably, efforts are underway to extend registration to include children under five years old, pending approval of guidelines,” the DSWD spokesperson said.

Existing grantees and household members who have registered with PSA before February 1, 2024, can avail themselves of the Family Development Sessions (FDS) equivalency.

They must, however, undergo identity verification through a biometric authentication process using the PhilSys Authentication Application. This verification involves providing the PhilSys Card Number and undergoing a fingerprint scan.

With the ongoing efforts to encourage registration and the positive response from 4Ps household beneficiaries, the DSWD is poised to achieve greater efficiency and effectiveness in its mission to provide sustainable support for its beneficiaries.