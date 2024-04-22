DSWD intensifies drug abuse prevention efforts

Department of Social Welfare and Development’s (DSWD) social welfare officer Kevin Antonio Bumagat (right) gestures as he explains the operational guidelines and standards in the implementation of the Special Drug Education Center (SDEC). The four-day SDEC training from April 16-19 was attended by 22 local social work and development officers (LSWDOs) from the city and municipal governments of Palawan.

Department of Social Welfare and Development’s (DSWD) social welfare officer Kevin Antonio Bumagat (right) gestures as he explains the operational guidelines and standards in the implementation of the Special Drug Education Center (SDEC). The four-day SDEC training from April 16-19 was attended by 22 local social work and development officers (LSWDOs) from the city and municipal governments of Palawan.

166 SHARES Share Tweet

As part of the Department of Social Welfare and Development’s (DSWD) commitment to intensify efforts along the drug-demand reduction campaign of the national government, the DSWD Field Office MIMAROPA led the training on the operationalization of Special Drug Education Center (SDEC) among local social welfare and development officers (LSWDOs) in Palawan province on April 16-19.

“The participation of the local government units (LGUs) in the program design, planning, implementation, monitoring, and evaluation of activities ensures the SDEC program’s adequacy, relevance, and sustainability,” Asst. Secretary for Disaster Response Management Group (DRMG) Irene Dumlao said on Monday (April 22).

Asst. Secretary Dumlao, who is also DSWD spokesperson, said the activity is essential in strengthening and ensuring the operationalization of SDEC in Palawan.

“The 4-day training aimed to enhance the knowledge, skills, and attitude of the LGUs in establishing and operationalizing the SDECs which shall promote community-based programs for Drug Abuse Prevention Education (DAPE) and educate out-of-school youth (OSY) and street children regarding the pernicious effects of drug abuse,” the DSWD spokesperson said.

The SDEC training was attended by the 22 LSWDOs from the city and municipal government units of Palawan.

The SDEC is a community-based facility, which serves as a venue for promoting preventive and developmental services for the out-of-school youth (OSY) and street children.

“This aims to enable them to cope with the challenges of adolescence, particularly their vulnerability to drug and substance abuse,” Asst. Sec. Dumlao said.